Stuff the Bus Live Event taking place Saturday, Aug. 5

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It is that time of year when organizations across South Central Kentucky donate their time, money, and resources in order to help level the playing field for students in the upcoming school year.

On Saturday, Aug. 5, the Stuff the Bus Foundation will be hosting its’ annual live event at the Crossroads Express on Scottsville Road from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. They will be accepting school supplies and monetary donations in order to help assist students for the upcoming school year.

Wendy’s is one of a few of the Community Champion Partners for the Stuff the Bus Foundation. The District Manager for Wendy’s of Bowling Green, Joey Hughes, said lending a hand to the community is a huge part of the company’s mission.

“It is very important. We learned from our founder, Dave Thomas, to give back to the community,” Hughes said. “The Stuff the Bus Event is precisely that. You are giving to the kids that need supplies for school. Any chance I can have to help, I am always eager to jump at the opportunity to do that.”

Hughes said serving the South Central Kentucky community through Wendy’s and Stuff the Bus has been a rewarding experience for not only himself but everyone involved.

”It is nice when you can do things and be able to see the impact that it has on others,” Hughes said. “When you are able to complete a result and see the effects that it has on people, for me that is a very good feeling. I think for everybody that I work with as well on this event, I think they would all agree with me on that.”

Be sure to tune in to WBKO/ABC that Saturday at 6 p.m. to watch the Wendy’s of Bowling Green Stuff the Bus Special presented by Logan Aluminum

