BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Get ready for another hot day today! This morning is the most comfortable it’s going to be all day as we track temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

Sweltering hot for today

A Heat Advisory remains in effect for all of Southern Kentucky through 9 PM Friday, as heat index values up to 108 are expected to end the work week. Mostly Sunny conditions are expected today, along with dew points in the mid 70s. This will make for very hot and muggy conditions tomorrow with temperature readings climbing to near 100. A few showers are possible Saturday morning and Sunday morning with the passage of a frontal boundary. This wont provide much rain, but it should usher in a slightly cooler air mass that will bring a little relief from the heat. Highs next week should back off just a bit into the lower 90s.

