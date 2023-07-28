Top Crops celebrates ten years of service

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week’s United Way Day of Caring marked ten years of service for Top Crops. The local garden has spent years educating adults with disabilities.

In 2013, construction began for a high tunnel in the garden through a service project by United Way. Since then, it has grown, providing its gardeners with the tools to grow nutritious produce and give back to their community.

“They do the planting, tending, growing, they sell at the farmer’s market, the Community Farmer’s Market on Nashville Road on Saturday mornings,” said Bill Greer, co-founder and head gardener for Top Crops. “They’re learning gardening skills, they’re learning sales skills, they’re learning presentation skills, they’re learning daily life skills.”

While the garden teaches its participants important, long-lasting skills, Greer believes that everybody could learn much more personal lessons from spending time with Top Crops’ exceptional gardeners.

“So, no doubt, I think the gardeners that are taking part are getting a lot out of it. But if you spend a few minutes with John Michael or Alex or Ginna or River, it’s amazing what you pick up and learn from them,” said Bill.

The gardeners at Top Crops work hard to provide fresh produce to the community, and their labor is greatly valued at the Community Farmer’s Market every Saturday. However, garden co-founder, Carol Greer, says that seeing the inner growth of each gardener is its reward.

“It’s not about the garden, it’s about the gardeners. To watch the gardeners together, and to watch the gardeners with the volunteers is huge,” Carol said. “It’s a great social outlet while we’re at the garden, and then at the Community Farmer’s Market, we have customers that come weekly, and our gardeners look forward to seeing them and chatting with them and interacting with the other vendors,”

For many adults with disabilities, there is often difficulty in finding an adequate social outlet after graduating from high school. Community nonprofits like Top Crops provide these outlets while also giving participants lifelong, useful skills.

“From a social standpoint, you know, you can sit at home and watch TV, or you can be out and about with other people, and I love that they’re choosing to be out and about,” Carol said.

