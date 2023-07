GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department is asking for assistance in searching for a missing man.

Logan Pelfrey, 28, of Glasgow, was last seen at 104 Travis Court this morning.

He doesn’t have a vehicle and should be on foot.

If you have any information, call 270-651-6165 or 270-651-5151 and speak with Officer Johnathan Pendley.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.