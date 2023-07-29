Keegan sets RBI record with seven, Bolidos cruise to 20-8 win

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Dominic Keegan drove in his franchise record-setting seventh RBI on a grand slam in the fifth to help Bolidos De Bowling Green (16-12, 47-42) crush Ranas De Rio (13-15, 49-45) 20-8 on Friday at Bowling Green Ballpark.

Bolidos took an early lead in the bottom of the first off Ranas starter Juan Daniel Encarnacion. Shane Sasaki singled, while Brock Jones and Carson Williams worked walks to load the bases. Keegan grounded into a fielder’s choice, scoring Sasaki to make it 1-0. Jones scored from third on an RBI double by Kenny Piper, increasing Bowling Green’s lead to 2-0. Ranas tied it up in the top of the second off Bolidos starter Ben Peoples with RBI doubles from Ronald Rosario and Eduardo Lopez.

Bowling Green regained the lead in the bottom of the third inning with Encarnacion still on the mound. Jones and Williams blasted back-to-back homers to start the frame, giving the Bolidos a 4-2 lead. With two outs, Nick Schnell walked and Kamren James was hit by a pitch. Blake Robertson cleared the bases with a three-run homer, lengthening Bowling Green’s lead to 7-2.

Ranas de Rio answered back in the top of the fourth with Peoples still in the game. Lopez and Rosario collected consecutive RBI doubles to make it a 7-4 game. In the bottom half of the inning, Keegan crushed a two-run homer to increase the Bowling Green lead to 9-2.

The Bolidos offense exploded again, this time for seven runs, in the bottom of the fifth inning against Ranas reliever Nate Tellier. It was headlined by a Robertson RBI triple and a Keegan grand slam. It was the second grand slam of the season for Bowling Green, ending the inning with a 16-4 advantage.

After Ranas de Rio plated four runs off Bolidos reliever Nate Dahle in the top of the eighth, Bowling Green answered back with four of their own off Ranas reliever Joey Stock. James singled and Robertson walked to put runners at first and second. Battles notched a base hit, scoring James and moving Robertson to third. Robertson scored on a balk from Stock to make it an 18-8 game. Jones walked to load the bases and Williams plated two on an RBI single, putting Bolidos up 20-8.

Bowling Green reliever Kyle Whitten pitched a scoreless ninth, carrying Bolidos to a 20-8 victory.

Tony Locey (2-0) earned the win, letting up a hit on 2.0 scoreless frames. Encarnacion (3-7) took the loss, allowing nine runs on eight hits, three walks, and three strikeouts.

The Hot Rods and the Drive play the penultimate of a six-game series on Saturday with first pitch set for 6:35 PM CT. Bowling Green rolls out RHP Sean Harney (1-0, 4.20), while Greenville starts LHP Dalton Rogers (1-2, 5.36).

