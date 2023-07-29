Showers and storms to continue through the PM hours

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The heat and humidity continue to hold strong over the WBKO viewing area and that has brought on some pop-up style showers and thunderstorms to the region.

Storm Prediction Center Day 1 Outlook (WBKO)

The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of the area under a Marginal (green, 1/5) or a Slight (yellow, 2/5) risk for severe weather as we head through the afternoon and evening hours of tonight. The main risks associated with storms that could occur are gusty winds, small hail, heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning. If you are outdoors and hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning, bring plans indoors when thunder roars. Once the cold front clears the area on Sunday, conditions will be calmer and cooler as we head into next week. Only slight chances for rain will exist for Sunday, but the main topic will be the RELIEF you will feel. Thanks to the cold front, Monday will feel much better with temperatures hovering around 90° and lower dewpoint and humidity as well, which will allow the heat index values to chill out!

