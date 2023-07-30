BG Freedom Walkers hosts annual Back-To-School Block Party

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Freedom Walkers are an organization that promotes peace and safety in the community. The organization has continued to promote that message by helping students get school supplies for the upcoming year with their annual Back-To-School Block Party.

“We want to give back to our youth. They are our future,” said Karika Nelson, the founder of the BG Freedom Walkers. “We want to help families, single parents, single mothers and give back to our community. We spread love, peace, diversity and unity. This is something that we do every year just to help the families and kids to have a great school year.”

The back-to-school season may require a lot of extra expenses for parents. Since budgets are already tight, they are sometimes unaffordable. The BG Freedom Walkers want every student to have what they need for success.

“From COVID in 2020 to the tornado to inflation, there are just a lot of things going on. There are a lot of families that are less fortunate,” said Nelson. “They might have been laid off from a job, or they might just need a little help.”

The Back-To-School Block Party has continued to grow each year, meaning they are able to help more families. This year, they gave away clothes and a free meal on top of the school supplies.

Since the inaugural block party, the organization has multiplied its giveaways nearly five times.

“This year, we have had 500 backpacks that we are going to give away, and there is an increase every year,” said Nelson. “Our first year, in 2020, we started off with about 100 backpacks, so that is great for us. Each year, we are making a bigger and a higher goal, just so we can impact and help more youth.”

