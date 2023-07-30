Former Leitchfield police officer arrested for alleged relationship with 17-year-old

He was taken to Nelson County Jail.
He was taken to Nelson County Jail.(MGN)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WAVE) - A former Leitchfield police officer is facing several charges after Kentucky State Police said he was involved in an inappropriate relationship with a minor.

On July 27, KSP was called by the Leitchfield Police Department to assist with an internal investigation involving one of their police officers.

During the investigation, detectives discovered that 27-year-old Jeremy Wright of Caneyville was sexually involved with a 17-year-old girl from Bardstown.

Once the relationship was discovered, Wright resigned from the police department and the case was turned over to KSP, the release said.

Wright was arrested on Friday and charged with rape and sexual abuse. KSP said more charges may come as the investigation continues.

He was taken to the Nelson County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police Post 4 was notified of a pursuit of a stolen vehicle that had originated...
Barren County constable arrested by Kentucky State Police
Logan Pelfery, 28, of Glasgow, was last seen at 104 Travis Court this morning.
Glasgow Police searching for missing man
Storm Prediction Center Day 1 Outlook
Showers and storms to continue through the PM hours
Arrest
Hardin County man sentenced to 40 years on child porn charges
Blake Robertson three-run homer
Keegan sets RBI record with seven, Bolidos cruise to 20-8 win

Latest News

With the release of ‘In Your Love,’ Childers announced his new album ‘Rustin in The Rain.’ It’s...
Kentucky author speaks on his involvement in new music video
Carlee Russell mugshot from the Hoover City Jail
Carlee Russell turns herself in to the Hoover City Jail, charged with 2 misdemeanors
Man sentenced to 40 years on child porn charges
Man sentenced to 40 years on child porn charges
BG Freedom Walkers host 4th annual Back-To-School Block Party
BG Freedom Walkers host 4th annual Back-To-School Block Party