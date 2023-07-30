Hardin County man sentenced to 40 years on child porn charges

Arrest
Arrest(WBKO)
By Isaac Calvert
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A Hardin County man was sentenced to 40 years in prison for child pornography offenses on Sunday, July 29.

According to court documents, Michael Smith, 30, produced videos of his sexual abuse of a minor victim. He uploaded images and videos of child pornography to a cloud-based storage application via the internet.

Smith was sentenced to 40 years in prison, followed by a 20-term of supervised release, for producing, transporting, and possessing child pornography. There is no parole in the federal system.

In addition to the 40-year prison sentence, Smith was ordered to pay restitution to victims in the amount of $6,000.

“I commend the FBI and LMPD for their investigation of this case as well as AUSA McKiness for his work prosecuting Smith,” said U.S. Attorney Michael Bennett.

“The sexual exploitation of children in the Western District is a top priority of this office. We will continue to aggressively investigate and prosecute those who harm our children.”

The case was investigated by the FBI with assistance from the Louisville Metro Police Department.

