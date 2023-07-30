Hot Rods drop series finale, 8-2, against Greenville

Hot Rods fall in series finale vs. Greenville
Hot Rods fall in series finale vs. Greenville(Lauren Floyd)
By Lauren Floyd
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Dominic Keegan blasted a two-run homer in the first inning, but the Bowling Green Hot Rods (17-13, 48-43) were quieted the rest of the way in an 8-2 loss to the Greenville Drive (13-17, 50-46) on Sunday at Bowling Green Ballpark.

The Hot Rods offense began the scoring in the bottom of the first against Drive starter Bradley Blalock. Carson Williams reached on an error and scored on a two-run homer by Keegan to make it 2-0.

Greenville answered back in the top of the fourth off Bowling Green starter Roel Garcia. Bryan Gonzalez walked and Eddinson Paulino homered to tie the game, 2-2.

In the top of fifth, the Drive plated five runs off Hot Rods reliever Sandy Gaston, including a two RBI single from Karson Simas to put Greenville up 7-2. Alan Castro homered to right off Bowling Green reliever Haden Erbe in the top of the eighth to make it 8-2.

The Hot Rods offense went scoreless the next 2.0 innings, losing to the Drive, 8-2.

Blalock (5-1) earned the win, letting up two runs (zero earned) on four hits, a walk, and three strikeouts over 5.0 innings. Gaston (1-5) took the loss, allowing five runs on three hits, two walks, and a strikeout over 0.1 frames.

The Hot Rods enjoy a day-off on Monday before beginning a six-game road series against the Winston-Salem Dash. Game one is set for Tuesday at 6:00 PM CT.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police Post 4 was notified of a pursuit of a stolen vehicle that had originated...
Barren County constable arrested by Kentucky State Police
Logan Pelfery, 28, of Glasgow, was last seen at 104 Travis Court this morning.
Glasgow Police searching for missing man
Storm Prediction Center Day 1 Outlook
Showers and storms to continue through the PM hours
Arrest
Hardin County man sentenced to 40 years on child porn charges
Blake Robertson three-run homer
Keegan sets RBI record with seven, Bolidos cruise to 20-8 win

Latest News

Brock Jones’ solo blast in the bottom of the sixth proved to be the difference in the Bowling...
Jones homers for third straight game, Hot Rods secure series with 2-1 win
Brock Jones solo homer
Jones homers for third straight game, Hot Rods secure series with 2-1 win
Blake Robertson three-run homer
Keegan sets RBI record with seven, Bolidos cruise to 20-8 win
Dominic Keegan drove in his franchise record-setting seventh RBI on a grand slam in the fifth...
Keegan sets RBI record with seven, Bolidos cruise to 20-8 win