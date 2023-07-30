Hot Rods drop series finale, 8-2, against Greenville

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Dominic Keegan blasted a two-run homer in the first inning, but the Bowling Green Hot Rods (17-13, 48-43) were quieted the rest of the way in an 8-2 loss to the Greenville Drive (13-17, 50-46) on Sunday at Bowling Green Ballpark.

The Hot Rods offense began the scoring in the bottom of the first against Drive starter Bradley Blalock. Carson Williams reached on an error and scored on a two-run homer by Keegan to make it 2-0.

Greenville answered back in the top of the fourth off Bowling Green starter Roel Garcia. Bryan Gonzalez walked and Eddinson Paulino homered to tie the game, 2-2.

In the top of fifth, the Drive plated five runs off Hot Rods reliever Sandy Gaston, including a two RBI single from Karson Simas to put Greenville up 7-2. Alan Castro homered to right off Bowling Green reliever Haden Erbe in the top of the eighth to make it 8-2.

The Hot Rods offense went scoreless the next 2.0 innings, losing to the Drive, 8-2.

Blalock (5-1) earned the win, letting up two runs (zero earned) on four hits, a walk, and three strikeouts over 5.0 innings. Gaston (1-5) took the loss, allowing five runs on three hits, two walks, and a strikeout over 0.1 frames.

The Hot Rods enjoy a day-off on Monday before beginning a six-game road series against the Winston-Salem Dash. Game one is set for Tuesday at 6:00 PM CT.

