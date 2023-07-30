Jones homers for third straight game, Hot Rods secure series with 2-1 win

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Brock Jones’ solo blast in the bottom of the sixth proved to be the difference in the Bowling Green Hot Rods (17-12, 48-42) 2-1 win over the Greenville Drive (13-16, 49-45) on Saturday at Bowling Green Ballpark.

Bowling Green began the scoring in the bottom of the second off Greenville starter Dalton Rogers. Willy Vasquez led-off with a triple and scored on an RBI double from Dominic Keegan to make it 1-0. The Drive answered back in the top of the third with an RBI double by Bryan Gonzalez off Hot Rods starter Sean Harney.

The Hot Rods took back the lead off Rogers in the bottom of the sixth. Jones smashed a solo homer over the left field wall to regain the lead, 2-1.

Bowling Green reliever Austin Vernon shutdown the Greenville offense the rest of the way, carrying the Hot Rods to a 2-1 victory.

Jeff Hakanson (1-0) earned the win, letting up a hit and striking out two over 2.0 scoreless frames. Rogers (1-3) took the loss, allowing two runs on four hits, three walks, five strikeouts. Vernon (1) struck out four over 3.0 no-hit innings to complete the save.

The Hot Rods and the Drive play the finale of a six-game series on Sunday with first pitch set for 1:05 PM CT. Bowling Green rolls out RHP Roel Garcia (4-7, 4.09), while Greenville starts RHP Bradley Blalock (5-1, 2.42).

