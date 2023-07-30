Showers and storms ending by late tonight

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Some showers and storms moved through the WBKO viewing area, some severe, earlier this evening. Storms will gradually move out as we continue through the overnight hours leaving a more comfortable Sunday behind.

Sunday is looking more comfortable

Once the cold front clears the area tonight, conditions will be calmer and cooler as we head into next week. Only slight chances for rain will exist for Sunday, but the main topic will be the RELIEF you will feel. Thanks to the cold front, Monday will feel much better with temperatures hovering around 90° and lower dewpoint and humidity as well, which will allow the heat index values to chill out!

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.