Showers and storms ending by late tonight

Sunday is looking more comfortable
By Dana Money
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Some showers and storms moved through the WBKO viewing area, some severe, earlier this evening. Storms will gradually move out as we continue through the overnight hours leaving a more comfortable Sunday behind.

Sunday is looking more comfortable

Once the cold front clears the area tonight, conditions will be calmer and cooler as we head into next week. Only slight chances for rain will exist for Sunday, but the main topic will be the RELIEF you will feel. Thanks to the cold front, Monday will feel much better with temperatures hovering around 90° and lower dewpoint and humidity as well, which will allow the heat index values to chill out!

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire
Multiple agencies respond to apartment fire
Kentucky State Police
Former superintendent charged with solicitating minors
Fille Photo (Courtesy: Allegiant)
FAA: Plane headed to Lexington forced to take evasive action to avoid colliding with other plane
Authorities said Carlee Russell, seen in this booking photo, was charged with two misdemeanors.
Carlee Russell charged in kidnapping hoax
Logan Pelfery, 28, of Glasgow, was last seen at 104 Travis Court this morning.
Glasgow Police searching for missing man

Latest News

Sunday is looking more comfortable
Showers and storms ending by late tonight
Storm Prediction Center Day 1 Outlook
Showers and storms to continue through the PM hours
WBKO Meteorologist Raquel Dominguez explains the difference between a heat watch and a heat...
Heat Watch vs. Heat Warning
Relief comes next week
Staying HOT HOT HOT through Saturday