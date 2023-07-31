Barren County Schools launches Induction & Mentoring program for new staff members

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The vision of Barren County Schools is to make their student’s life ready. They recognize that every staff member in their schools will have an impact on their students and community.

The district has introduced a multi-year induction and mentoring program for educators new to the profession or the district. This includes teachers, administrators, counselors, and support staff.

“We’re teaching them who we are as a district, what it means to be a teacher in Barren County, and making sure they understand that we are here to help them increase their capacity and to grow and to learn and to support them in their careers,” said Director of Instruction for Barren County Schools, Kathy Burris.

The Induction Program has a four-level support system for all employee types that requires staff members to complete a specified number of induction activities where they will receive support from veteran staff members.

Among the new teachers in the program is Laynie Smith who is a former Barren County Student returning to the classroom as an 8th Grade English teacher.

She says that working with the teachers she admired as a student will also serve as a source of support as she begins her career.

“I’m really excited to have that support behind me [with being] a first-year teacher,” Smith said.

Another member of the program is Abby Propst, entering her third year teaching but her first with Barren County Schools. She previously worked as a General Music Teacher for Glasgow Schools and will be starting this year as the new Elementary Strings Teacher.

“Now I get to come into this program that I’m really excited to work with,” Propst said. “I know exactly what I’m going to do with students and I’m really excited to cultivate their learning in this program and just give them more opportunities.”

Those opportunities are what the district says create success for students with each staff member contributing to that success.

“Regardless of what your position is in this district we’re here to serve students and we’re here to serve teachers and we just want them to know that they have all kinds of support systems built in. We’re all here to support them and want them to be happy in this district,” Burris said.

