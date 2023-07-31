Bowling Green man facing several sex crimes charges

Rashad E. Terrell, 45, of Bowling Green, faces several charges stemming from an alleged sexual assault in 2022.(Warren County Regional Jail)
By Brennan Crain
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) – A Bowling Green man is facing several charges relating to sex crimes he allegedly committed in February 2022.

Rashad E. Terrell, 45, was indicted on July 26 on three counts of first-degree rape, two counts of first-degree sodomy, kidnapping, first-degree sexual abuse and first-degree wanton endangerment.

According to an arrest citation, Terrell was named in a report after a female said she had been sexually assaulted on Feb. 2, 2022. The allegations said the assault happened in his vehicle.

A sexual assault kit was performed on the woman after the incident, which detected Terrell’s DNA, police said.

He was arrested on June 7, 2023, and admitted that the sexual acts had occurred with the woman on the night in question but said they were consensual.

Terrell told police in earlier interview on Feb. 28, 2022, that he did not have sexual contact with the woman on that night. He admitted they were together, however.

The woman said she was forced to perform sexual acts on Terrell, according to the citation.

The investigation was ongoing when the citation was filed on June 7, 2023.

Terrell is expected to be back in court on Aug. 21, 2023, at 3 p.m. for arraignment.

