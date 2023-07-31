Cave City Tourism talks advertising post-pandemic and summer tourism numbers

CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Cave City Tourism and Convention Commission said there is no better way to spend a summer in the Commonwealth of Kentucky than outside with nature, friends and family.

“What I love about Cave City is we are working on keeping people here longer,” said Jennifer McNett, Executive Director for the Cave City Tourism and Convention Commission. “When I was a kid, people wanted to come and stay. They would make a weekend, or even a week, out of things to do.”

McNett said the launch of the commission’s new website has played a key role in highlighting what Cave City has to offer.

“It is featuring all of our new attractions, it has restaurants, activities, lodging, boutiques and anything that is going on in the area,” said McNett.

According to McNett, the tourism commission wanted to take the time to reevaluate their advertising strategies in a post-pandemic world.

“I think that we really changed our advertising to focus more on being outdoors and being safe,” said McNett. “I think it is really showing that it has paid off, because of all these new attractions that have come in and that are also revamping.”

The commission is hopeful that the new attractions will be able to play upon the charm of the city and its surrounding area, while also bringing something new to the city.

“They are working on a distillery at this time. We have not broken ground yet, but that is going to be great. It is really going to help, especially those people who want to hit the Bourbon Trail, because we are going to be right along that,” said McNett. “Guntown Mountain has new owners and they have big plans for the top of the mountain.”

Though even without the flash of something new, McNett said this summer has been one of the biggest yet for attractions in the area.

“Mammoth Cave National Park has reported that their visitation numbers are growing each month. They have even exceeded pre-pandemic numbers, our hotels are keeping very high occupancy and some of our restaurants have reported that this is the biggest summer that they have ever had,” said McNett.

While some may think of the area as old-fashioned, McNett said that is just part of the charm.

“I absolutely love being able to take my kids to attractions that I did as a kid. It is just so much fun,” said McNett. “It is really awesome to see all the growth and all the additions that we have had.”

Along with the new website, those interested can keep an eye out for future events and attractions on the Cave City Facebook or Instagram.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.