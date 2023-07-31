A comfortable first half of the week!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 6:32 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today looks beautiful with plenty of sunshine along with comfortable conditions.

Tuesday looks comfortable as well with temperatures in the middle 80s along with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will start to warm as we head into Wednesday, with temperatures returning to the upper 80s and lower 90s- which is right around average for this time of year. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will start to filter into the forecast on Wednesday as well, which will bring muggier conditions to the region. Don’t put the rain gear away just yet!

