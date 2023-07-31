A comfy start to the week

Great days to get outside are ahead
By Dana Money
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After rain drenched yesterday, we were much drier and comfortable today thanks to a cold front that passed last night. Tomorrow looks beautiful with plenty of sunshine along with comfortable conditions.

Great days to get outside are ahead

Tuesday looks comfortable as well with temperatures in the middle 80s along with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will start to warm as we head into Wednesday, with temperatures returning to the upper 80s and lower 90s- which is right around average for this time of year. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will start to filter into the forecast on Wednesday as well, which will bring muggier conditions to the region. Don’t put the rain gear away just yet!

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police Post 4 was notified of a pursuit of a stolen vehicle that had originated...
Barren County constable arrested by Kentucky State Police
Logan Pelfery, 28, of Glasgow, was last seen at 104 Travis Court this morning.
Glasgow Police searching for missing man
Storm Prediction Center Day 1 Outlook
Showers and storms to continue through the PM hours
Arrest
Hardin County man sentenced to 40 years on child porn charges
Chick-fil-A released a new restaurant design concept.
Chick-fil-A plans to test 2 new restaurant concepts

Latest News

Great days to get outside are ahead
A comfy start to the week
Sunday is looking more comfortable
Showers and storms ending by late tonight
Sunday is looking more comfortable
Showers and storms ending by late tonight
Storm Prediction Center Day 1 Outlook
Showers and storms to continue through the PM hours