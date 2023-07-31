Crews to conduct survey of wastewater collection systems in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - Field crews will be conducting a survey of the wastewater collection systems in Franklin this week.

According to a social media post from the city, crews will be opening manholes in the streets and easements on Tuesday and Wednesday.

During the survey, crews will blow smoke into the sewer lines and manhole to find broken pipes and other defects, and the smoke will exit from the vent pipes on the roofs of houses.

Officials stated the smoke is not toxic, leaves no residue and creates no fire hazard.

The smoke will not enter homes unless there is defective plumbing or the drain traps are dry.

Officials said that pouring a gallon of water into seldomly used drains will help prevent smoke from entering homes.

Crews will also not have to enter homes, and residents do not have to be home during the test.

