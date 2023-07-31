Crews to conduct survey of wastewater collection systems in Franklin

By Will Whaley
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - Field crews will be conducting a survey of the wastewater collection systems in Franklin this week.

According to a social media post from the city, crews will be opening manholes in the streets and easements on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The test sites are on maps below (STORY CONTINUES AFTER PHOTOS):

Tuesday morning testing in Franklin KY
Tuesday morning testing in Franklin KY(City of Franklin Facebook)
Tuesday evening testing locations in Franklin
Tuesday evening testing locations in Franklin(City of Franklin Facebook)
Wednesday morning testing locations in Franklin, KY
Wednesday morning testing locations in Franklin, KY(City of Franklin Facebook)

During the survey, crews will blow smoke into the sewer lines and manhole to find broken pipes and other defects, and the smoke will exit from the vent pipes on the roofs of houses.

Officials stated the smoke is not toxic, leaves no residue and creates no fire hazard.

The smoke will not enter homes unless there is defective plumbing or the drain traps are dry.

Officials said that pouring a gallon of water into seldomly used drains will help prevent smoke from entering homes.

Crews will also not have to enter homes, and residents do not have to be home during the test.

