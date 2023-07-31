‘Ellie Sparkles’ named Ellis Park Weiner Dog Champion 2nd year in a row

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The annual Ellis Park Dachshund Derby brought out several fans and families to watch the long-awaited competition.

The derby brought out wiener dogs from across Henderson, including ‘Ellie Sparkles.’

‘Ellie Sparkles’ won first place in last year’s race, and didn’t hesitate to run full speed towards her owners this year either.

Saturday’s extreme heat led to the race being rescheduled for Sunday, but there was still a lot of fun to be had.

Weiner dogs ran across part of the dirt track to their owners and Ellie Sparkles won first place once again.

Ellie Sparkles’ owner Andi Stauder says they trained the same way this year as they did in previous years.

“I felt really scared at first but then I was like well she got this she loves her food,” said Stauder. “We usually like to train her. We grab her bowl, and we don’t want to trick her so we actually put food in it and then we ding it as loud as we can and then she’ll come running like we did in the race.”

Ellie Sparkles and her family say they’re hoping for a 3rd win in 2024.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.