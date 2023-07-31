Family of Grayson County murder victim calling for justice

LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WBKO) - The family of Timothy ‘Josh’ Higdon organized a rally today in Leitchfield, calling for ‘Justice for Josh’. This comes after the release of Higdon’s stepson and alleged murderer, Ethan McKinney.

16-year-old McKinney, who was 15 years old at the time, is accused of stabbing Higdon to death during a brief altercation at their home. McKinney is now being charged as an adult and was released into the custody of a guardian on July 14. He is not permitted in Grayson County, with the exception of doctor’s appointments, counseling, or for education. He is also not permitted internet usage, except for school use.

Higdon’s family believes that because of his release, pending his next court appearance, justice has not been served.

“We want justice for Josh because they have given us none. The boy that did it, he is out. He is out of jail and they’re letting him stay out. They’re even saying they’re going to let him go to school,” said Darlene Bounds, Higdon’s mother.

The school district that McKinney would be enrolled in could not confirm whether he is enrolled for the fall semester due to his status as a minor.

The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office has been handling the investigation since Higdon’s murder in January. Since then, his family has struggled with the loss of their loved one.

“He was the best brother you could ever ask for,” said Zebulon Higdon, Timothy’s brother. “I mean, whatever you needed, it didn’t matter if you were a stranger, he’d be there for you.”

Bounds shared that she has lost two children already, and the loss of Josh has been a difficult weight to add to that of their entire family.

Bounds said, “Luke, his son, my grandson, that was all he had left. His mother died when he was five, Josh raised him, and he is a great young man.”

17-year-old Luke Higdon, Josh Higdon’s son, was in the room when his father was killed.

“Ethan slammed the door in my dad’s face, and my dad didn’t like that very much, being the parent,” Luke said. “So, he opened the door and got in Ethan’s face and was telling him that he shouldn’t slam the door in his face like that, and Ethan just got mad. Like, really mad.”

The family shared that in the altercation, Higdon tried to restrain McKinney, and in the altercation, he was stabbed between six to seven times. Since then, they have waited for the results of the investigation by the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office. They hope that in time, Kentucky State Police will take over the investigation.

McKinney is due in court for his pre-trial conference on September 5.

