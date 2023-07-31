I-65 resurfacing project to temporarily close ramps at Exit 48 in Barren County

(WYMT)
By Will Whaley
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The project to resurface Interstate 65 from mile marker 45 to mile marker 53 will create temporary ramp closures at Exit 48 Park City this week.

The ramp closures will take place over multiple nights and the schedule is weather permitting.

Wednesday night Aug. 2

  • I-65 northbound off-ramp will close for milling and resurfacing.
  • I-65 southbound on-ramp will close for milling.

Thursday night Aug. 3

  • I-65 southbound on-ramp will close for resurfacing.
  • I-65 southbound off-ramp will close for milling and resurfacing.
  • I-65 northbound on-ramp will close for milling.

Friday night Aug. 4

  • I-65 northbound on-ramp will close for resurfacing.

The closures will take place at various times overnight and the ramps will reopen during the day.

