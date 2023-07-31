Kentucky Commissioner of Education Jason E. Glass to leave post Sept. 29

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky Commissioner of Education Jason E. Glass announced Monday that he will step down from his position on Sept. 29 in order to become associate vice president of teaching and learning at Western Michigan University.

Glass was appointed commissioner in 2020 by the Kentucky Board of Education (KBE).

His four-year contract was set to expire in September 2024.

“These past three years have been a remarkable journey and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to return to my home state and serve as commissioner,” Glass said. “I wish to thank the members of the Kentucky Board of Education for their wisdom and leadership, the staff at the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) for their exemplary service and those working in education roles across the state for their continuing efforts to serve and support all of Kentucky’s children. I have a heart full of gratitude.”

As the leader of KDE, the commissioner oversees the Commonwealth’s K-12 school system and its 635,000 students, as well as acts as superintendent of the Kentucky School for the Blind, the Kentucky School for the Deaf and 53 area technology centers.

In a letter to KBE Chair Lu S. Young, Glass said he is “committed to working diligently to ensure a smooth handover of responsibilities and to provide any necessary support to whomever is selected as an interim or new commissioner.”

“I am confident that the exceptional team we have built together will continue to lead the charge toward a brighter future for Kentucky’s educational landscape,” Glass said.

Young said Glass will leave a positive and lasting impact on public education in Kentucky.

“The Kentucky Board of Education selected Dr. Glass to be our commissioner at a very turbulent time in the world,” Young said. “He led deftly through the challenges of the pandemic and two major natural disasters while, at the same time, galvanizing support across schools and communities around a bold new vision for learning and teaching in the Commonwealth.”

“Thanks to his forward-thinking leadership, we have a statewide Portrait of a Learner that articulates a set of high expectations for every learner regarding the knowledge, skills and mindsets they will need to be successful in today’s economy,” she said. “These accomplishments represent Herculean efforts, strategic leadership, an actionable commitment to equity and remarkable knowledge about learning on the part of Commissioner Glass. Our board team is grateful for the time we’ve had with him and we wish Jason all the best as he takes on new challenges ahead.”

Young said the KBE will hold a special-called meeting in mid-August to determine next steps and a timeline for moving forward with an interim commissioner once Glass leaves.

She noted that no action on a commissioner search will be taken at the KBE meeting Aug. 2-3 at the Dale Hollow Lake State Resort Park in Burkesville.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.