Nice Tuesday, More Active Later This Week

By David Wolter
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today will finish nicely and the stage is set for a wonderful Tuesday. Expect highs in the middle 80s with not a whole lot of humidity and mainly sunny skies. More clouds and scattered showers will keep temperatures down on Wednesday and Thursday. Right now, the better chance for rain is Thursday.

Dry through Tuesday, but showers and storms increase Wednesday into Thursday.
Dry through Tuesday, but showers and storms increase Wednesday into Thursday.(David Wolter)

We get some more sunshine later in the week and over the weekend, pushing highs back into the upper 80s and lower 90s. There will still be at least a few scattered showers and storms around.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police Post 4 was notified of a pursuit of a stolen vehicle that had originated...
Barren County constable arrested by Kentucky State Police
He was taken to Nelson County Jail.
Former Leitchfield police officer arrested for alleged relationship with 17-year-old
With the release of ‘In Your Love,’ Childers announced his new album ‘Rustin in The Rain.’ It’s...
Kentucky author speaks on his involvement in new music video
Chick-fil-A released a new restaurant design concept.
Chick-fil-A plans to test 2 new restaurant concepts
Erica Lawson, 21, of Mount Vernon, was arrested in connection with the death of her toddler...
17-month-old girl dies, mom arrested in sexual assault case, police say

Latest News

A comfortable first half of the week!
A comfortable first half of the week!
A comfortable first half of the week!
A comfortable first half of the week!
A comfy start to the week
A comfy start to the week
Great days to get outside are ahead
A comfy start to the week