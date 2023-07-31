Nice Tuesday, More Active Later This Week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today will finish nicely and the stage is set for a wonderful Tuesday. Expect highs in the middle 80s with not a whole lot of humidity and mainly sunny skies. More clouds and scattered showers will keep temperatures down on Wednesday and Thursday. Right now, the better chance for rain is Thursday.

Dry through Tuesday, but showers and storms increase Wednesday into Thursday. (David Wolter)

We get some more sunshine later in the week and over the weekend, pushing highs back into the upper 80s and lower 90s. There will still be at least a few scattered showers and storms around.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.