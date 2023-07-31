Reed and Corley named to Maxwell Award Watch List

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Maxwell Football Club announced its watch list for the 87th annual Maxwell Award presented to the most outstanding player in college football with WKU quarterback Austin Reed and receiver Malachi Corley featured on the list.

The list consists of 85 players with WKU being one of only 16 schools with two players represented.

Reed and Corley are the nation’s leading returners in passing and receiving yardage from 2022 when Reed threw for 4,746 yards with 40 touchdowns through the air and eight on the ground while Corley caught 101 passes for 1,295 yards and 11 scores.

The Maxwell Football Club along with Pro Football Focus (PFF) and Phil Steele Publications will once again partner for the selection committee for this award. PFF provides detailed metrics and performance-based assessments to selection committee staff, with several senior PFF analysts are members of the Maxwell Football Club selection committee. Phil Steele’s College Football Preview is generally recognized as the most complete preseason magazine.

Semifinalists for the Maxwell Award will be announced November 13, 2023, while the three finalists for the Maxwell Award will be unveiled November 28, 2023.

The winners of the 87th Maxwell Award will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show held on December 7, 2023. The formal presentations of the Maxwell Award will be made at the Maxwell Football Club Awards in March 2024.

