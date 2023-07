Local sports action from around the viewing area.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Lauren Floyd and Brian Webb catch up with Jeff Garmon and the Scotties as well as Mikie Benton and the Panthers ahead of the 2023 season.

Scotties head coach Jeff Garmon and senior running back Gavin Neal.

Panthers head coach Mikie Benton, junior quarterback Too Too McKeage, and senior defensive lineman/center DJ Elliott.

