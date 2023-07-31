WCSO arrest BG man passed out in car

Deputies found four loaded firearms and extra magazines, 2.75 pounds of marijuana, 125 THC products, a Xanax pill, cash, digital scales, and drug paraphernalia.(Warren County Sheriff's Office)
By Gabrielle Bunton
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This morning, Warren County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Alvaton Express for a report of a person passed out in a running vehicle with a firearm in their lap.

Richard Aydt III, 38, of Bowling Green was arrested on multiple charges
Richard Aydt III, 38, of Bowling Green was arrested on multiple charges(Casey Miciotto | Warren County Sheriff's Office)

When they arrived, Richard Aydt III, 38, of Bowling Green, was located in the driver’s seat of the running vehicle. Aydt was wearing body armor and had a small compact rifle in his lap. He said he had taken narcotics prior to stopping at Alvaton Express.

After searching the vehicle, they found four loaded firearms and extra magazines, 2.75 pounds of marijuana, 125 THC products, a Xanax pill, cash, digital scales, and drug paraphernalia.

Aydt was arrested and charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance, Trafficking in Marijuana, 1st Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

He was taken to the Warren County Regional Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

