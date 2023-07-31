WKU Football Announces 2023 Mini Plan

The WKU Athletics Ticket Office has begun taking orders for the 2023 WKU Football Mini Plan.
The WKU Athletics Ticket Office has begun taking orders for the 2023 WKU Football Mini Plan.(WKU Athletics)
By Kaden Gaylord-Day
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:56 PM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With kickoff just over a month away, the WKU Athletics Ticket Office has begun taking orders for the 2023 WKU Football Mini Plan.

The three-game mini plan includes the season opener against South Florida on September 2, Tuesday night against Liberty on October 24, and senior day against Sam Houston on November 18.

Ticket prices for the mini plan are set at $84 for lower-level seating and $54 for upper-level seating, over 20% in savings.

Purchase 2023 Football Mini Plan

Season tickets for the 2023 WKU Football season are still available starting as low as $85. For more information about season tickets, call the WKU Athletics Ticket Office at 1-800-5-BIGRED or click here.

