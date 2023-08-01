Another beautiful summer day!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 6:14 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s a beautiful start to our Tuesday! Expect a refreshing start to the early morning with temperatures in the 60s through 6am.

If you need to do any outdoor work/errands, today will be the best time to do it! Expect mostly sunny skies for today with highs back in the mid to upper 80s. Chances for rain return Wednesday, though most showers do look to stay west of I-65. Though the rest of us can’t rule out a shower or 2, cloudy skies will dominate the area most of the day. Better chances for widespread rain are expected Thursday. Showers and thunderstorms are possible Thursday morning through the evening. Daytime highs will ramp back up as we head closer to the weekend. The lower 90s look likely for Saturday and Sunday!

