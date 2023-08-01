Beshear: 650 Western Kentucky households, businesses connected to high-speed internet

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday that Gibson Connect has linked approximately 650 households and businesses in Western Kentucky to reliable high-speed internet, according to the company.

These are among the first Kentuckians to be connected to high-speed internet via grant funds from the Better Internet Program.

When completed by the end of this year, Gibson Connect will have applied a $4.7 million grant to connect 1,704 homes and 270 businesses to high-speed internet.

These locations are primarily in underserved rural areas of Fulton and Hickman counties, with some in Carlisle County, along and west of U.S. Highway 51, and a small number in western Graves County.

This news follows Beshear securing a nearly $1.1 billion federal grant in June, the largest public investment in high-speed internet in the state’s history, which will bring access to affordable, reliable high-speed internet service to every Kentuckian.

“This project is making a difference for so many Western Kentucky families, and I want to thank Gibson Connect for their work getting folks online very quickly,” Beshear said. “We are going to make sure every home and business in Kentucky has access to affordable, reliable high-speed internet, so they can take full advantage of the opportunities coming our way and stay connected to work, school, friends and family.”

House Bill 320 and House Bill 382 established Kentucky’s Broadband Deployment Fund to support the Better Internet Program to assist private sector and governmental agencies in the cost of constructing the “last mile” of high-speed internet to unserved and underserved households and businesses across Kentucky.

For more information about the program and other broadband development grants, visit broadband.ky.gov.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.