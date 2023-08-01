Warren County officials discuss election plans with local organization leaders

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With election day creeping up, county officials met with leaders of local organizations at the Warren County Courthouse Monday to discuss plans for the upcoming election.

The main issue all parties seemed to agree on was a need to get more people out to vote, with a large emphasis on access.

“Voter turnout fluctuates throughout the course of the election cycles. This might be a trend that people don’t have access to certain polls with us now going to a voting center model,” said NAACP President Ryan Dearbone. “There were people that were not able to go to certain voting centers because even though it’s in their area, it’s not close by.”

Organization leaders proposed seven new possible voting locations, narrowed down from the 14 proposed in a previous meeting. County Clerk Lynette Yates says it’s possible one or two new locations could be approved though adding new locations poses some problems.

“You have to look at size, you have to look at parking, you have to look at security,” said Yates. “How many machines and election officers? If something goes down somewhere and everyone decides they want to come to that one location, can you get them through?”

Machines seem to be playing a major role in election planning this season, with Yates saying the 55 machines meant to read ballots at each voting location may be delayed due to supply and demand.

“We thought they were going to be in but we’re not sure now. They were supposed to be here for November,” Yates said. “We wanted to have our election officers train on that between now and next year because it’s going to be such a big election. We wanted them to see this equipment, but it may not happen.”

While the answer may not have been what organization leaders were looking for, NAACP member and WKU Professor Dr. Saundra Ardery says it’s all part of the process.

“This is a democracy. We the people, we are working with our elected officials to come to a solution that’s going to benefit all of us,” Ardery said. “It’s an opportunity for us to have a voice. We appreciate the willingness for the judge and for the county clerk to listen to us.”

Officials will be meeting Aug. 1 to make the final decisions for the election plan to then be submitted for final approval.

