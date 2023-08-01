Downtown Bowling Green welcomes ‘One Love Hemp Dispensary’

By Derek Parham
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green’s first hemp dispensary, One Love, has officially opened its doors with hopes of educating Warren County on the benefits of medical cannabis.

Originally based out of Louisville, the dispensary has a history of pairing its products with intentional education resources on cannabinoids.

With the impending implementation of medical marijuana use in Kentucky in 2025, Lauren Bratcher, co-owner of the dispensary, hopes to clarify negative stigmas surrounding cannabis while offering a welcoming environment for all those interested.

Once implemented, individual counties in the Commonwealth will have the option to opt out of medical cannabis use. Bratcher hopes that with enough exposure, they can ensure that this is not the case in Warren County, ensuring that those who need alternative medications have access to it.

“We saw that a lot in Louisville, that people would come from far and wide just to get educated, just because they needed to get off of opioids, or that they needed relief from whatever ailments they were suffering from,” Bratcher said. “You know, being able to be educated is so, so important. Nowadays, people don’t have time with their doctors, they get maybe 10-15 minutes, and that’s not enough time to necessarily get educated about your body.”

One Love is located near Fountain Square Park and is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

