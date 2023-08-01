Glass discusses why he is stepping down as Kentucky education commissioner

Kentucky Commissioner of Education Jason E. Glass has announced that he will step down from his position.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s Commissioner of Education, Jason Glass, has announced he’ll be resigning at the end of September.

He still has one year left on his contract but exercised a clause to give 60 days notice.

“I do not wish to be part of implementing the dangerous and unconstitutional anti-LGBTQI law the legislature passed last session, so it is time for me to move on,” Glass said.

Glass says the decision to leave his post after three years can be boiled down to politics. Senate Bill 150 became the straw that broke the camel’s back.

“I think that was. In addition to the change in the confirmation procedure for future commissioners of education,” Glass said.

The third-generation Kentucky educator, who began his career teaching social studies in Hazard, says he’s proud of the work they’ve accomplished, including overcoming a pandemic and two natural disasters.

“Even in those school communities that lost school buildings. They had other buildings that could be turned into temporary shelters, or distribution hubs, or medical centers,” said Glass.

He tells us his next post will fulfill a lifelong dream of working in higher education as the associate vice president of teaching and learning at Western Michigan University.

“I want to express my heartfelt appreciation to the students in Kentucky. I’ve met so many of them. That’s maybe been the best part of the job,” said Glass.

While he says this isn’t the way he wanted to end his time in the commonwealth, he recognizes that the role of educator is becoming increasingly more important.

“They don’t hear it enough, the folks working in our schools, so I’ll say it again, thank you,” Glass said.

The Kentucky Board of Education will hold a special meeting in mid-August to determine the next steps and a timeline for moving forward.

