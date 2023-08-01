Houchens Food Group donates $5,000 from milk sales to Stuff the Bus Foundation

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Houchens Food Group has donated $5,000 to the Stuff the Bus Foundation with the help of local favorite, Chaney’s Dairy Barn.

Earlier this year, Houchens Food Group reached out to Chaney’s with a plan to help raise money for the foundation.

Houchens and Chaney’s teamed up to donate the profits from Chaney’s milk sales at Houchens locations.

“Houchens Food Group is a community champion partner for Stuff the Bus. We collect monetary donations as well as school supplies throughout the year to help level the playing field for children in South-Central Kentucky,“ said Marketing Manager at Houchens Food Group, Savannah Watkins. “The big thing is all donations that are raised in a specific county stay in that county to help those children.”

The Stuff the Bus live event is this Saturday, Aug. 5. Be sure to tune in to WBKO/ABC to watch the Stuff the Bus special presented by Logan Aluminum.

It will air live from 6 to 7 p.m.

For more information on the Stuff the Bus Foundation, click here.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.