Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Mike & Laura Turner

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Mike and Laura Turner are the organizers of the Swinging for Downs golf tournament benefiting Down Syndrome of Southern Kentucky and The Buddy House.

Since founding the charity golf scramble five years ago, they have ventured into other events for the same cause. From softball games to galas and concerts, the Turners are dedicated to helping children and families of the Down Syndrome community.

The Buddy House started in 1996 when five families came together to form a support group for parents who had children with Down Syndrome.

It is now the headquarters for Down Syndrome of Southern Kentucky, a 501(c)3 nonprofit made up of parents, family members, friends, community members, and professionals who care for and support those born with Down Syndrome. All funding to the organization comes in the form of private donations with no money coming from government organizations or grants.

“They have been such a blessing to this organization. Michael and Laura have literally become our family,” said a Board member of Down Syndrome of Southern Kentucky, Leann Brown.

Mike was inspired to work with children born with Down Syndrome by his cousin’s son Jacob. Jacob Titus was featured in a short film called Jacob’s Turn in which the community is brought together through baseball and the support of the young boy. He went to Laura with his idea, and she was immediately on board with the plan.

“We wanted to do something to pay it forward to the community and it was Down Syndrome,” said Laura.

“I’ve told her if something ever happened to me, somebody better keep this going,” Mike said.

They have raised tens of thousands of dollars for the organization through their work. Mike and Laura credit all the success of their fundraising efforts to the large team of community partners and organizations that make the events possible.

“It takes a village,” Laura said. “I don’t know who wouldn’t want to be a part of it.”

The participants at the Buddy House consider the Turners an integral part of their community and the Turners are proud to be a part of that family.

“This is their home and when you come in, you’re a part of it,” Laura said.

It is their hope that the community keeps showing support for those with Down Syndrome and invites everyone to visit the Buddy House.

“Come out here and support these kids, as a kid they need it. We got to show love to these families. Come be a part of it and hang out with us,” said Mike.

