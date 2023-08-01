Kentucky home destroyed by fire; man arrested

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Rockcastle County woman says her home was destroyed, and her 6-week-old puppy is missing, presumed dead, after a fire.

Police have made one arrest, and they say more charges are pending.

Jason Bullock was charged with trespassing and alcohol intoxication after police were called to a fire that destroyed Candi Dailey’s home on Saturday and resulted in two firefighters being treated for injuries.

Jason Bullock
Jason Bullock(Rockcastle Co. Detention Center)

Police say Bullock was near the home, and he had been trespassing and was intoxicated. He was taken to jail but was later released on bond.

Dailey says some neighbors witnessed a man going inside and then the fire starting.

Kentucky State Police are investigating the fire and say the case will be presented to a grand jury for possible additional charges.

Dailey says the Red Cross has been assisting them with their losses.

