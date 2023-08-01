Man arrested on drug charges after Cave City home search

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A Barren County man was charged after detectives executed a search warrant at a home.

Jimmy Lee Edwards, 75, was charged with two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, trafficking in marijuana and unlawful transaction with a minor (illegal controlled substance).

On July 27, Barren River Drug Task Force detectives executed a search warrant at 11 p.m. at a home on Hiseville Bear Wallow Road in Cave City.

The search warrant came from an investigation that Edwards was selling illegal drugs, according to reports.

A total of over 6 ounces of crystal meth was found at the home along with 58 grams of suspected marijuana.

Police also found four firearms, money, scales, baggies, drug paraphernalia and cell phones.

A reported 17-year-old missing juvenile was also found at the home who told police that he had used meth at the home.

Another witness confirmed that Edwards had provided the juvenile with the drugs and told him to distribute it, according to police.

Edwards was taken to the Barren County Detention Center where he remains as of Tuesday with a $50,000 cash bond. He is set to appear in court on Aug. 7.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.