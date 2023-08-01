Man arrested on drug charges after Cave City home search

Jimmy Edwards
Jimmy Edwards(Barren County Detention Center)
By Will Whaley
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A Barren County man was charged after detectives executed a search warrant at a home.

Jimmy Lee Edwards, 75, was charged with two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, trafficking in marijuana and unlawful transaction with a minor (illegal controlled substance).

On July 27, Barren River Drug Task Force detectives executed a search warrant at 11 p.m. at a home on Hiseville Bear Wallow Road in Cave City.

The search warrant came from an investigation that Edwards was selling illegal drugs, according to reports.

A total of over 6 ounces of crystal meth was found at the home along with 58 grams of suspected marijuana.

Police also found four firearms, money, scales, baggies, drug paraphernalia and cell phones.

A reported 17-year-old missing juvenile was also found at the home who told police that he had used meth at the home.

Another witness confirmed that Edwards had provided the juvenile with the drugs and told him to distribute it, according to police.

Edwards was taken to the Barren County Detention Center where he remains as of Tuesday with a $50,000 cash bond. He is set to appear in court on Aug. 7.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies found four loaded firearms and extra magazines, 2.75 pounds of marijuana, 125 THC...
WCSO arrest Bowling Green man passed out in car
Erica Lawson, 21, of Mount Vernon, was arrested in connection with the death of her toddler...
17-month-old girl dies, mom arrested in sexual assault case, police say
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
McKinney is now being charged as an adult and was released into the custody of a guardian on...
Family of Grayson County murder victim calling for justice
Kentucky State Police Post 4 was notified of a pursuit of a stolen vehicle that had originated...
Barren County constable arrested by Kentucky State Police

Latest News

Regional counselors selected for KDE’s 2023-2024 School Counselor Advisory Council
Beshear: 650 Western Kentucky households, businesses connected to high-speed internet
FILE - In this Friday, June 6, 2014 file photo, Travis Tritt performs during the CMA Fest at LP...
Travis Tritt to perform at SKyPAC in November
Ohio Co. Deputy involved in shooting, suspect dead