Med Center and American Red Cross host second blood drive for Officer Matt Davis

By Elijah Jacobs
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today, Med Center Health and the American Red Cross partnered up to host the second out of three blood drives for Officer Matt Davis.

Davis was injured after being shot multiple times in the line of duty. The first blood drive was held back on July 26.

Med Center Executive Director of Marketing and Public Relations, Corie Martin, said the first day of the blood drive was a huge success but wants to urge people to register for the final day of the blood drive online.

“After we heard about what happened to Officer Matt Davis we wanted to find a way we could help. What better way to do it than by holding a blood drive?” Martin said. “We’re just really grateful to the community for coming out and doing this in honor of Officer Davis, and to come out and raise money, to come out and give of yourselves, to give of your time, and we’re just really thankful to the community for showing up for us.”

Although not everyone can donate blood, Martin says there is still a chance for those people to give back.

T-shirts will be sold for $10 with all proceeds going towards the Matt Davis fund.

Along with t-shirts, there will be The Local Lemon lemonade truck outside the donation site selling lemonade with a portion of their proceeds going towards the fund.

The final date to donate blood will be Thursday, Aug. 10 at WKU Health Sciences Complex, 700 First Avenue.

For more information on donating blood, and to register to donate blood, click here.

