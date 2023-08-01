MedCenter officials report a steady decline in COVID-19 cases

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Officials with MedCenter Health have reported that since the state of emergency was lifted earlier this year, COVID-19 numbers have maintained a steady decline, and in recent weeks, have plateaued to a manageable level.

Chief Medical Officer for MedCenter, Doctor William Moss, was on the front lines of the pandemic at its peak and says that now, case numbers have dropped low enough that his staff is finally able to breathe a sigh of relief.

“You know, fortunately, two years ago, I would have had 110,000 stats for you. It has been a relief to not have to deal with this as we had to two years ago, three years ago,” said Dr. Moss. “It’s like night and day. It’s a much better time to be getting around and doing things, you know?”

Dr. Moss says that in recent weeks, with large groups gathering for summer events, there has been an almost imperceptible increase in cases, though not enough to cause concern.

“Again, just a small leveling off, if anything, just a small bump. I checked with our infectious disease folks this morning, and we are holding steady and hoping that this is something that will continue to get better. But again, not at any point to be in a crisis or any need to return to any type of masking or anything at this time,” said Dr. Moss.

He reports that the few cases that he has seen have had much more mild symptoms, something he attributes to the majority of the population being exposed to the virus.

“About 97 percent of the people out here now have either had it or have had a vaccine or have had some variant of it, and so there is some form of protection for again, about 97 percent of the people right now,” Dr. Moss said. “So, even if you happen to get it, it hopefully will not be a very severe disease, if anything, more of just a nuisance.”

Despite reassuring numbers, Dr. Moss reported that COVID-19 will remain a part of everyday life, similar to the flu and countless other diseases. However, they now have the tools to better combat the virus, and should never see losses like there were at the pandemic’s peak.

“There’s some discussion about how we will incorporate a seasonal vaccine update with your flu shot or any wellness shot, that might be something coming up,” said Dr. Moss. “It hasn’t really been set just yet, but they are looking at some models of how it might be done.”

Dr. Moss stressed that it is still essential to keep vulnerable populations safe and to take proper precautions whenever symptoms do arise.

