Ohio Co. Deputy involved in shooting, suspect dead

By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Ohio County Sheriff Adam Wright says a deputy was involved in a shooting Monday night.

He says crews were on scene all night.

Kentucky State Police are investigating.

Troopers say it all started around 7 p.m. near Horse Branch.

They say there was a disturbance, and an armed suspect was shot.

Troopers say he was taken to a Nashville hospital where he died.

No law enforcement officers were hurt.

Sheriff Wright says there will be an update later.

