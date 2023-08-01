Ohio Co. Deputy involved in shooting, suspect dead
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Ohio County Sheriff Adam Wright says a deputy was involved in a shooting Monday night.
He says crews were on scene all night.
Kentucky State Police are investigating.
Troopers say it all started around 7 p.m. near Horse Branch.
They say there was a disturbance, and an armed suspect was shot.
Troopers say he was taken to a Nashville hospital where he died.
No law enforcement officers were hurt.
Sheriff Wright says there will be an update later.
Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.