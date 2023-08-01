Regional counselors selected for KDE’s 2023-2024 School Counselor Advisory Council

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Twenty-seven school counselors, including some from the SOKY region, have been named as new members of the 2023-2024 School Counselor Advisory Council (SCAC), the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) announced on July 24.

Established to provide the commissioner of education direct input, the council connects Kentucky school counselors with KDE staff to discuss educational priorities that meet the needs of all children and ensure a transition-ready workforce.

“Members of the School Counselor Advisory Council offer incredibly valuable insight to us at KDE from the field about topics that will lead to the improvement of Kentucky public schools and the opportunity afforded to our students,” said Commissioner of Education and Chief Learner Jason E. Glass.

The new members, listed with their current district or education cooperative, include:

Courtney Benefield, Glasgow Independent

Alecia Bush, Warren County

Rachel Caswell, Fort Thomas Independent

Chesley Craine, Simpson County

Scott Danner, Union County

Kelly Fox, Boyd County

Fatemia Fuson, Whitley County

Suzanne Gibbs, Corbin Independent

Terri Hall, Boone County

John Hargis, Pulaski County

Mary Lewis, Berea Independent

Juli Link, Russellville Independent

Jessica Longland, Boone County

Kari McGrath, Clark County

Kayla McKinney, Floyd County

Antonio Melton, Fayette County

Heather Moore, Boyd County

Paula Moore, Oldham County

Cordia Pickerill, Jefferson County

Santina Plottner, Ohio Valley Educational Cooperative

Garrick Lee Ratliff, Craft Academy

Manijeh Reynolds, Jefferson County

Mindy Rose, Calloway County

Carl Schoensiegel, Graves County

Jalina Wheeler, Russell Independent

Chloe Wilcher, Lincoln County

Kristyn Williamson, Clark County

The 27 new members join 17 returning members. Returning members, listed with their current district or education cooperative, include:

Sarah Akin, Western Kentucky Educational Cooperative

Elizabeth Barnett, Bullitt County

Kaet Barron, Jefferson County

Calvin Brooks, Jefferson County

Tammy Cole, Powell County

Strauzie Collins, Jefferson County

Camille Distefano, Caverna Independent

Lacretia Dye, Western Kentucky University

Beth Fleming, Daviess County

Malia Gibson, Jefferson County

Travis Kern, Burgin Independent

Karla McCarty, Paintsville Independent

Aimee Pike, Meade County

Stacey Russell, Boone County

Caryn Scheiding, Williamstown Independent

Amber Schmidt, Kenton County

Tammy White, Webster County

The SCAC is comprised of approximately four dozen practicing school counselor leaders who serve in Kentucky public schools and contribute crucial, diverse perspectives on education. The SCAC members have counseling expertise in various grade bands that represent Kentucky’s student population.

School counselors are selected and appointed to the SCAC for three-year terms.

The first meeting of the 2023-2024 school year will take place virtually in September.

