Scottsville PD and Allen County Schools host Stuff the Cruiser

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Scottsville Police partnered with the Allen County Family Resource Youth Service Center Coordinators for the annual Stuff the Cruiser event.

The department had two cruisers outside of the Dollar General Market on Burnkey Road ready to collect donations of school supplies for the upcoming school year.

Items such as notebooks, pencils, pens, paper, and binders were donated to help the students of Allen County Schools by the community. Earbuds and headphones are also highly requested items for students.

Family resource officers say that ensuring students have everything they need for school helps lead to student success.

“Starting off on the right foot is always the best thing, so if you start out knowing that you have what you need, you’re gonna do well,” said Family Resource Coordinator for Scottsville Allen County High School, Kaitlyn Nealy, “and if you’re worried about getting what you need on the first day then you’re probably going to have a terrible first day so we try to make sure that we have those ahead of time.”

Bobby Jackson, a School Resource Officer for Allen County Primary was on hand helping collect the donations.

“We have some great youth here in Allen County and they deserve the absolute best and any donations that anybody can give,” Jackson said.

Terry Jackson, the owner of Jackson Lawn Care & Services, donates every year. However, this year he donated a lot more than usual. This year, he stopped by the event to donate over $2,500 worth of items to the district as a way of paying back what Allen County Schools did for him in his youth.

“When I see it and they start advertising for it and posting it, I just always try to do something to give back to my community and to the schools,” Terry said. “I just always try to give back any way I can.”

All donated supplies will be compiled at Allen County Family Resource Centers to be distributed to the children and families needing the items.

If you missed the supply drive today, you can still donate by contacting your school’s Family Resource Service Center to make a donation.

