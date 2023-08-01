Soaking Rain Possible Thursday

A soaking rain is possible late Wednesday into Thursday, and we will continue to see more chances for showers and storms Friday, into the weekend.
By David Wolter
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The weather is still looking pretty comfortable over the next 24 hours or so. Expect dry weather for tonight with lows in the middle 60s. Clouds increase on Wednesday, but showers chances are fairly limited. If we do see any showers, most stay west of I-65.

Clouds increase and temperatures stay comfortable on Wednesday.
Clouds increase and temperatures stay comfortable on Wednesday.(David Wolter)

A widespread soaking rain is possible during the first part of the day Thursday, with some additional scattered showers possible in the afternoon. 1 to 2″ of rainfall are possible during the day.

A good soaking rain could lead to isolated flooding on Thursday.
A good soaking rain could lead to isolated flooding on Thursday.(David Wolter)

Showers remain in the forecast Thursday night into Friday, but Saturday could be mainly dry overall. By the end of the weekend, we have to keep an eye out for a complex of storms that might ride in from the west. Now, we will have a better idea of what to expect once we get a little later in the week. Nonetheless, a few storms are expected on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies found four loaded firearms and extra magazines, 2.75 pounds of marijuana, 125 THC...
WCSO arrest Bowling Green man passed out in car
Erica Lawson, 21, of Mount Vernon, was arrested in connection with the death of her toddler...
17-month-old girl dies, mom arrested in sexual assault case, police say
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
McKinney is now being charged as an adult and was released into the custody of a guardian on...
Family of Grayson County murder victim calling for justice
Kentucky State Police Post 4 was notified of a pursuit of a stolen vehicle that had originated...
Barren County constable arrested by Kentucky State Police

Latest News

A soaking rain is possible late Wednesday into Thursday, and we will continue to see more...
Some More Active Weather Ahead
Another beautiful summer day!
Another beautiful summer day!
Another beautiful summer day!
Another beautiful summer day!
Storm chances will increase later on Wednesday into Thursday.
Dry Tuesday, More Storms Later in Week