Soaking Rain Possible Thursday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The weather is still looking pretty comfortable over the next 24 hours or so. Expect dry weather for tonight with lows in the middle 60s. Clouds increase on Wednesday, but showers chances are fairly limited. If we do see any showers, most stay west of I-65.

Clouds increase and temperatures stay comfortable on Wednesday. (David Wolter)

A widespread soaking rain is possible during the first part of the day Thursday, with some additional scattered showers possible in the afternoon. 1 to 2″ of rainfall are possible during the day.

A good soaking rain could lead to isolated flooding on Thursday. (David Wolter)

Showers remain in the forecast Thursday night into Friday, but Saturday could be mainly dry overall. By the end of the weekend, we have to keep an eye out for a complex of storms that might ride in from the west. Now, we will have a better idea of what to expect once we get a little later in the week. Nonetheless, a few storms are expected on Sunday.

