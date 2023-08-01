Travis Tritt to perform at SKyPAC in November

FILE - In this Friday, June 6, 2014 file photo, Travis Tritt performs during the CMA Fest at LP...
FILE - In this Friday, June 6, 2014 file photo, Travis Tritt performs during the CMA Fest at LP Field in Nashville, Tenn. Tritt, who canceled shows at venues that required a COVID-19 vaccine or mask-wearing, was set to sing the national anthem before Game 6 of the NL Championship Series on Saturday night, Oct. 23, 2021. The Braves' 41,000-seat stadium, Truist Park, has allowed full capacity most of the season with no requirements for vaccinations, negative tests or mask-wearing from fans. (Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP, File)(Wade Payne | Invision)
By Will Whaley
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Country music artist Travis Tritt will appear the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center on Thursday, Nov. 2 at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 4 at 10 a.m. and will be available online, by calling 270-904-1880 or in person at 601 College St. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tritt’s albums, seven of which are certified platinum or higher, led him to amass more than 30 million in career album sales, two Grammy Awards, four CMA Awards, an invitation to become a member of the world’s famous Grand Ole Opry and a fan base that has filled venues coast-to-coast.

Tritt is dubbed one of “The Class of ‘89,” which included Country music performers Garth Brooks, Clint Black and Alan Jackson; all of whom dominated the charts in the early 90s.

Among his eleven studio albums and numerous charted singles are 19 Top10 hits including “Modern Day Bonnie and Clyde,” “Here’s A Quarter” and “It’s A Great Day To Be Alive.”

Most recently, Tritt released Set In Stone, his first original full-length studio album in over a decade.

