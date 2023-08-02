2023 Countdown to Kickoff: Warren East Raiders

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s august so you know what that means, football season is almost here and its time to build up that hype everyday as we’re starting off our 2023 Countdown To Kickoff with a bang with the Warren East Raiders.

The Raiders finished last season with a 12-1 record, going undefeated in the regular season before losing in the 4A State Quarterfinals 49-21 to Franklin County.

Warren East finds itself in a new district after joining 4A District 1 with Allen County-Scottsville, Calloway County, Hopkinsville, Logan County, and Paducah Tilghman.

They have a new head coach in Tanner Hall who served directly under former head coach Jeff Griffith as the offensive line coach before taking the big job. The Raiders say there’s no pressure to recreate what they did last year, more like an expectation they put on themselves.

“I wouldn’t put it as pressure. Expectations is what we’re looking for,” Hall said. “We’re excited about the work we get to put in and we’re anxious for a good season.”

“Of course you have other teams, people say oh you have the spotlight on you now after your season last year but we’re just all high school kids looking to make a name for ourselves and go out here and do something,” junior quarterback Dane Parsley said.

The Raiders lost a few leaders on the team including Isaiah Ghee, Simon Ghee and Quinton Hollis but return some key guys as well. The upperclassmen know it’s going to take everybody stepping up if they want to have another great season.

“I think the thing that helped them the most was playing against us so whenever we do offensive days, its the older guys versus young guys,” senior receiver Tray Price said. “With us playing against them, they’re getting a taste of the pace that we’re going to be moving at in the actual game.”

Dane Parsley returns for his junior year after throwing for 1,880 yards, 30 touchdowns and just 5 interceptions while also rushing for 1,562 and 27 touchdowns. Tray price returns for his senior season after finishing his junior year leading the team in receptions, yards and touchdowns with 46 rec, 838 yards and 12 touchdowns.

On the defensive side of the ball, Josh Collins returns for his final year after leading the team with 80 tackles and totaling 4.5 sacks. Matthew Cowles is set to have a big year after having 50 tackles and 4 sacks last season.

“I really look forward to everyone stepping up especially these freshmen,” Cowles said. “Definitely Dane parsley, Tray Price, Chris Taylor. All them guys. Really looking forward to seeing these guys this year.”

2023 Warren East Schedule:

August 18th: Vs Daviess County in the J Allen Builders Bowl

August 25th: Vs Greenwood At Barren County in the Don Franklin Auto Trojan Trail Turf War

September 1st: At Barren County

September 8th: At Warren Central

September 15th: At Calloway County

September 22nd: Vs Hopkinsville

September 29th: Vs Allen County-Scottsville

October 6th: Bye Week

October 13th: Vs Paducah Tilghman

October 20th: At Logan County

October 27th: At Franklin-Simpson

