Alabama researcher will succeed Fauci in infectious disease post

This July 2021 image provided by UAB Photo shows Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, a research scientist at...
This July 2021 image provided by UAB Photo shows Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, a research scientist at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Marrazzo was named Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, to succeed Dr. Anthony Fauci as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. She will oversee the agency's $6.3 billion budget, its research and its response to infectious disease outbreaks in the fall. (Lexi Coon/UAB Photo via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A research scientist at the University of Alabama at Birmingham was named Wednesday to succeed Dr. Anthony Fauci as the nation’s top infectious disease expert. Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo will become director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in the fall. She will oversee the agency’s $6.3 billion budget, its research and its response to infectious disease outbreaks.

Fauci, 82, retired from a five-decade career in December. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he became a household name as he gave updates at daily White House press conferences and in frequent media interviews.

Since Fauci’s retirement, Dr. Hugh Auchincloss Jr. has been serving as acting director.

Marrazzo’s research has focused on sexually transmitted diseases and the prevention of HIV infection. At the university, she is director of the medical school’s division of infectious diseases.

Her appointment was made by Lawrence Tabak, acting director for the National Institutes of Health.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Co. Deputy involved in shooting, suspect dead
Ohio Co. Deputy involved in shooting, suspect dead
Deputies found four loaded firearms and extra magazines, 2.75 pounds of marijuana, 125 THC...
WCSO arrest Bowling Green man passed out in car
Jimmy Edwards
Man arrested on drug charges after Cave City home search
FILE - In this Friday, June 6, 2014 file photo, Travis Tritt performs during the CMA Fest at LP...
Travis Tritt to perform at SKyPAC in November
Erica Lawson, 21, of Mount Vernon, was arrested in connection with the death of her toddler...
17-month-old girl dies, mom arrested in sexual assault case, police say

Latest News

Officials say Officer Matthew Hare was killed after he was struck by a train while responding...
South Carolina officer struck, killed by train while responding to assistance call
County officials approve general election voting locations
County officials approve new voting location
“We want every student to have the opportunity to get a free breakfast and a free lunch every...
Warren Co. Public School students to receive free breakfast & lunch
The CDC said leprosy is becoming an endemic in the southeastern United States.
CDC: Leprosy has become endemic in the southeastern US
A Georgia mother said doctors aggressively fought to save her daughter’s life after she...
Teen dies from brain-eating amoeba; mother says doctors ‘fought aggressively’ to save her