Back to School Guide for 2023-2024 school year

By Will Whaley
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Summer break is ending for many students and that means back to school is just around the corner.

Here is a look at what you need to know for the upcoming school year:

When do students return to school?

What to know about free and reduced-price meals:

According to the benefits.gov website, to be eligible for this benefit program, a child must attend a school in Kentucky that participates in the National School Lunch Program and/or the School Breakfast Program.

For help with applications, visit here.

National School Lunch Program

How to get your child help for their mental health:

The Kentucky Department of Education has resources available to help students with their mental health this school year. For more information, visit here.

School supply shopping

Walmart

Target

Amazon

What to know about immunizations:

The Kentucky School Boards Association has a list of immunization requirements for students going into Kindergarten and the sixth-grade. For more information, visit here.

The Kentucky Center for School Safety also has resources available to help get students ready to return to school. For more information, visit here.

Fall vaccines coming soon, pharmacies say

