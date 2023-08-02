Back to School Guide for 2023-2024 school year
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Summer break is ending for many students and that means back to school is just around the corner.
Here is a look at what you need to know for the upcoming school year:
When do students return to school?
- Warren County Public Schools - Students’ first day is Aug. 9.
- Bowling Green Independent Schools - Students’ first day is Aug. 15.
- Allen County - Scottsville Public Schools - Students’ first day is Aug. 9.
- Barren County Schools - Students’ first day is Aug. 10.
- Glasgow Independent Schools - Students’ first day is Aug. 28
- Caverna Independent Schools - Students’ first day is Aug. 22.
- Logan County Schools - Students’ first day is Aug. 9.
- Edmonson County Schools - Students’ first day is Aug. 22.
- Simpson County Schools - Students’ first day is Aug. 16.
- Ohio County Schools - Students’ first day is Aug. 9.
- Hart County Schools - Students’ first day is Aug. 22
- Metcalfe County Schools - Students’ first day is Aug. 28.
- Monroe County Schools - Students’ first day is Aug. 10.
- Muhlenberg County Public Schools - Students’ first day is Aug. 8.
What to know about free and reduced-price meals:
According to the benefits.gov website, to be eligible for this benefit program, a child must attend a school in Kentucky that participates in the National School Lunch Program and/or the School Breakfast Program.
For help with applications, visit here.
How to get your child help for their mental health:
The Kentucky Department of Education has resources available to help students with their mental health this school year. For more information, visit here.
School supply shopping
What to know about immunizations:
The Kentucky School Boards Association has a list of immunization requirements for students going into Kindergarten and the sixth-grade. For more information, visit here.
The Kentucky Center for School Safety also has resources available to help get students ready to return to school. For more information, visit here.
