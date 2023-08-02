Bristow Elementary School teacher shares her approach to the new school year

By Mason Fletcher
Published: Aug. 2, 2023
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The school year is quickly approaching and teachers across Bowling Green are preparing for the new year.

Avery Wilmurth is a second-year, fourth-grade teacher at Bristow Elementary School. Now having a year of on-hand experience, her advice for first-year teachers is that building relationships is the most important.

“I think the most important thing you can do is focus on building a relationship with them at the beginning and making sure you set up a solid foundation for your expectations,” said Wilmurth. “Because that’s what you really need to do at the beginning of the year and not worry about how am I going to teach this lesson because you don’t start your lesson on the first day, you start with getting them acquainted with each other and getting them used to being back at school.”

As teachers prepare for the new year, it’s expected that students are doing the same. Parents can help their students smoothly adjust back to their schedule by implementing their morning routine before school actually starts.

“You can have your student start getting up at a certain time and eating their breakfast and helping them get ready so they’re not so confused when they have to start school,” said Wilmurth.

She says you can also help them get ready academically by beginning to teach things at home. “Academically, the best thing you can do is read at home with them. If they’re an older student, where they’re learning their multiplication facts or their division facts, you can just practice with them with flashcards.”

For Wilmurth and many other teachers across the city, the opportunity for growth keeps them excited for each school year.

I’m also excited just to do better because I know that there’s things that I want to change and I feel like those changes are going to be good,” Wilmurth said. “I’m excited to do things a little bit differently and then see how that goes. I know that even after this year I’ll probably be like I want to change that, I didn’t even like that, but it’s still cool that teachers get to start over every year.”

