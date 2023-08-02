Clouds and some rain for Wednesday!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s a gorgeous start to the day, but the clouds will roll in fast!

Mostly cloudy skies are expected for the mid-week, with some rain throughout the morning and afternoon. Showers that do occur will contain light rain and trend to stay a bit west of BG. A widespread soaking rain is possible during the first part of the day Thursday, with some additional scattered showers possible in the afternoon. 1 to 2″ of rainfall are possible during the day. Showers remain in the forecast Thursday night into Friday, but Saturday could be mainly dry overall. By the end of the weekend, we have to keep an eye out for a complex of storms that might ride in from the west. Now, we will have a better idea of what to expect once we get a little later in the week. Nonetheless, a few storms are expected on Sunday.

