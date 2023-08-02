County officials approve new voting location

County officials approve general election voting locations
By Thomas Paden
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With election season creeping closer to November, county officials have been meeting with local leaders to come up with ways for better voter turnout this time around.

After having two previous meetings in the Warren County Courthouse, members met today to vote on the general election voting locations and to add an additional location to the total number of ballot locations.

In a four-to-zero vote, State Street Baptist Church was added as an available location in the coming general election on November seventh.

Early voting locations are:

Phil Moore Park

Ephram White Park

Michael O Buchanon Park

Living Hope Baptist Church

Sugar Maple Square Shopping Center

In addition to the early voting locations, general election locations are:

First Baptist Church

Eastwood Baptist Church

Warren County UK Co-Op Extension

Cumberland Trace Elementary

Warren Central High School

Smiths Grove United Methodist Church

State Street Baptist Church

For more information on the general election in the fall, you can visit the Commonwealth of Kentucky’s Board of Elections website.

