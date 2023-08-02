County officials approve new voting location
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With election season creeping closer to November, county officials have been meeting with local leaders to come up with ways for better voter turnout this time around.
After having two previous meetings in the Warren County Courthouse, members met today to vote on the general election voting locations and to add an additional location to the total number of ballot locations.
In a four-to-zero vote, State Street Baptist Church was added as an available location in the coming general election on November seventh.
Early voting locations are:
Phil Moore Park
Ephram White Park
Michael O Buchanon Park
Living Hope Baptist Church
Sugar Maple Square Shopping Center
In addition to the early voting locations, general election locations are:
First Baptist Church
Eastwood Baptist Church
Warren County UK Co-Op Extension
Cumberland Trace Elementary
Warren Central High School
Smiths Grove United Methodist Church
State Street Baptist Church
For more information on the general election in the fall, you can visit the Commonwealth of Kentucky’s Board of Elections website.
Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.