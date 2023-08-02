Heavy Rain Late Tonight Into Thursday

Heavy rain could cause ponding of water on roadways and in poor drainage areas.
By David Wolter
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Some light showers are moving through this evening, but widespread heavy rainfall is expected to arrive late tonight into Thursday morning. An inch or two of rainfall is possible, but a few areas may see more.

Some weather models are hinting on an excess of 2" of rain over the next 2 days.
There is a Flood Watch in effect for western parts of the viewing area.

We are issuing a “Caution” day for Thursday as a result of the heavy rain threat, but that could be upped to a First Alert Weather Day if the Flood Watch is expanded east. Regardless, flooding is possible in poor drainage areas and along some roadways. The drier weather as of late means the ground should be able to soak up some of the excess water.

The rain will be most widespread from 4 am to 9 am Thursday morning, but some more scattered showers and storms are possible during the afternoon. Another round of rain is then likely Thursday night into Friday. Some more storms are possible over the weekend, especially later on Sunday. We have to keep an eye out for a complex of storms that might ride in from the northwest.

